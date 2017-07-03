Free day of family fun for all

FIFTH YEAR: Organisers of this year's NAIDOC Family Fun Day (from left), Kerry Innes, Tara Healy, Janelle Brown, Dawn Brown and Stirling Brown get set for this Thursday's big event at the Grafton Showground.

NAIDOC week is in full swing and one of its most popular events is back again this Thursday.

The Clarence Valley NAIDOC Family Fun Day will be held at the Grafton Showground from 10am-2pm offering another culturally rich event celebrating our indigenous heritage through a range of entertaining and informative displays and performances.

One of the day's co-ordinators, Kerry Innes, said it was a case of "more the merrier” with a day like this.

"We had about 1500 people last year and expect about the same if not more this year. The program will include events inside the pavilion and outside this year, including the main arena of the showground.”

Fellow co-ordinator Janelle Brown said everyone was welcome to come along and enjoy free food and entertainment throughout the day and a range of events and activities, including story-telling by Elders, henna tattooing, boomerang and face painting, mechanic bull rides, sumo suits, dance troupes, live music and traditional indigenous games.

"There will also be an interactive art project where children can help paint a mural together,” Ms Brown said.

She said the family day would be embracing this year's NAIDOC theme of language by offering special workshops to teach the Clarence Valley three indigenous dialects of Bundjalung, Yaegl, and Gumbaynggirr.

She said there would also be a services expo showcasing 60 government and private sector companies.

"This is the fifth year we've had family fun day and this looks like it is going to be the biggest one so far with displays indoors and out.

"I think there'll be a lot of sausages being cooked on the barbecues this year.”