27°
News

Free entry to state's national parks to celebrate 50 years

Cape Byron Lighthouse.
Cape Byron Lighthouse.
Samantha Elley
by

CAPE Byron Lighthouse at Byron Bay is one of the 45 fee paying national parks that will be free on Sunday, October 8.

Vehicle entry costs will be waived as part of National Parks and Wildlife Service's 50th anniversary celebrations, NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton has announced.

The 50th anniversary celebrates five decades of conservation and is an opportunity to thank the staff and volunteers who protect and conserve more than 870 reserves, covering over 7 million hectares.

"National parks aren't just incredibly beautiful, they are also home to many of our native plants and animals, including many threatened species,” Ms Upton said.

"You don't have to be a professional bushwalker to enjoy the state's national parks. People can swim, whale watch or picnic - there is something for everyone.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, seven public events will be held around the state on October 8, including at Cape Byron Lighthouse.

People can picnic or enjoy the free sausage-sizzle and the event's music and dance performances.

For more information visit www.nationalpars.nsw.gov.au/free-park-entry-8-october-2017

List of nearby national parks that will be fee free on October 8

  • Bald Rock National Park, Northern Tablelands
  • Boonoo Boonoo National Park, near Tenterfield
  • Border Ranges National Park, Murwillumbah
  • Broken Head Nature Reserve, south of Byron Bay
  • Bundjalung National Park, Evans Head
  • Cape Byron State Conservation Area, Byron Bay
  • Tyagarah Nature Reserve, north of Ballina
  • Victoria Park Nature Reserve, near Alstonville
  • Washpool National Park, north-west of Grafton
  • Yuraygir National Park, near Yamba

Topics:  50 years cape byron celebration free parking national parks northern rivers environment

Lismore Northern Star
Rain not expected to hang around

Rain not expected to hang around

Well, it was good while it lasted...

Police investigate armed robbery in Grafton

Police crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

60-year-old man threatened with claw hammer

Clarence bands among Dolphin Award Finalists

WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy.

The awards ceremony will be held in Ballina later this month

Coke lovers' outrage at pizza maker's Pepsi decision

Pizza at Domino's.

Outrage post attracts 14k likes and almost 3000 comments

Local Partners