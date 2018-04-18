Free football coaching master class for Grafton

soccer ball in the field on the white line

soccer ball in the field on the white line fastfun23

NORTHERN NSW Football (NNSWF) Technical Director Michael Browne will be in Grafton next Tuesday, April 24, to conduct a free community football coaching master class, with football coaches from across the North Coast.

With more than 20 years' professional coaching experience, Michael's coaching credentials span across the world from Charlton FC in London to Aspire Academy in Qatar.

NNSWF Community Football manager Peter Haynes said it was important to extend these opportunities to community football clubs in regional areas.

"Often coaches and players of community football don't have the time and resources to travel to metropolitan areas to observe new coaching techniques," Haynes said.

"By bringing programs such as this to the regional zones, it enables the game to grow and assists community coaches to observe some of the new practices being used throughout professional clubs."

Newcastle Permanent's Grafton branch manager Erica Farag said it was a pleasure to collaborate with NNSWF, North Coast Football and Grafton Football Club to bring Michael to the North Coast.

"Providing this opportunity to local community football coaches from Coffs Harbour and Grafton is a great way to support our local North Coast community," said Farag.

The session is aimed at coaches of senior grades (15+) and will focus on how to create and convert goal scoring opportunities.

The free Newcastle Permanent Community Football Master Class is open to all registered and accredited North Coast Football coaches.

If you are not already a registered coach and would like to attend this session and receive coaching updates throughout the season, visit www.northernnswfootball.com.au/coach-headquarters and register as a coach.

The Community Partnership with Newcastle Permanent includes recognition programs such as Newcastle Permanent Volunteer of the Month, Newcastle Permanent Community Coach of the Month, Newcastle Permanent Community Club of the Year, training tools for community coaches and volunteers, as well as the distribution of more than 9,000 free footballs to young players each year.