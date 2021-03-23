Menu
Staff clean the rooms of the Lismore City Motor Inn in the flood ravaged centre of Lismore, New South Wales, Monday, April 3, 2017.
Free legal advice available for residents affected by floods

Javier Encalada
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:48 AM
Free legal advice is available for flood victims as they recover from this week's weather event.

Lawyers from the Disaster Response Legal Service NSW team confirmed they were ready to provide legal assistance covering a range of issues, including insurance claims, tenancy, credit and debt, financial hardship, social security entitlements and employment.

Legal Aid NSW CEO Brendan Thomas said that civil lawyers from the Disaster Response Legal Service NSW were specialists in areas of law that are likely to impact victims of weather events.

"All of our solicitors providing legal help at have undergone training about what to expect," Mr Thomas said.

"This is important work at a difficult and stressful time in people's lives, so part of the training is about how best to respond to the trauma experienced by those affected by disasters.

"Having an experienced advisor to help you navigate through legal issues can significantly

reduce trauma and pave the way to rebuilding lives."

Free legal advice is available to anyone affected by a disaster.

For more intensive casework, a means and merit test is applied.

Victims of disasters are priority clients of Legal Aid NSW.

Anyone who may need legal help can call Disaster Response Legal Service NSW on 1800 801 529.

Alternatively, visit disasterhelp.legalaid.nsw.gov.au. Guidelines for what to do after

natural disasters can be found here.

