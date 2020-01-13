Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfire victims will have access to free legal advice.
Bushfire victims will have access to free legal advice.
News

Free legal service for bushfire victims

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW program has been launched to help bushfire victims receive over the phone legal advice – free.

With the launch for the Disaster Response Legal Service NSW thousands of NSW residents impacted by the State’s devastating bushfires will be offered free legal help.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said Legal Aid NSW will operate the service, which will be available via its helpline 1800 801 529.

“In the face of the worst bushfire crisis in our nation’s history, we have seen friends and neighbours come together to protect their communities and support those who have suffered terrible losses,” he said.

“I am very grateful to the private legal community for joining the recovery effort by standing together with Legal Aid NSW and community legal centres to offer pro-bono services for people facing legal issues as a result of the bushfires.”

The announcement is in addition to the work of Legal Aid’s disaster response service which has provided legal assistance throughout the bushfire season for people navigating insurance claims, tenancy issues, financial hardship, social security entitlements and employment issues.

Legal Aid NSW CEO Brendan Thomas said a partnership between his organisation, community legal centres, the Law Society of NSW and the NSW Bar Association will provide invaluable help to people impacted by the bushfires.

“Individuals, households and business people can call a single hotline for legal advice from the DRLS, from which they will be referred to an appropriate lawyer – whether they’re from Legal Aid or the private legal profession,” he said.

Law Society President Richard Harvey said more than 200 lawyers and firms have already offered pro-bono services and encouraged others to follow suit.

“In the face of expected immense demand for legal advice in the wake of this disaster, our profession is on standby to provide support to our communities. The Law Society is honoured to be able to play a role in facilitating this,” he said.

“This means fire-affected owners of farms and businesses who might not be eligible for Legal Aid will be able to access free quality legal advice to help them rebuild after the disaster.”

More Stories

Show More
attorney general bushfire clarence valley fires insurance claims lawyers legal aid myall creek rd fire nymboida fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
      • 13th Jan 2020 11:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        premium_icon Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        Health Change is required to make staff and their patients safe at our Clarence hospitals.

        What is killing local koalas?

        premium_icon What is killing local koalas?

        News NEW reports reveal the greatest danger to koala populations.

        Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        premium_icon Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        News Queensland discount chain expanding and could be eyeing Grafton’s Prince St as part...

        IN COURT: 54 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 54 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today