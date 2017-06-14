FREE NUTELLA! But you'll have to be committed

IT'S like hazelnut heaven, and they've giving it away for free.

The Nutella Road Trip is travelling up the East Coast giving away the hazelnut spread, but if you're in the Clarence, you'll have to be committed.

Australia's favourite hazelnut spread will be offering a delicious menu for free to 12 lucky stops through New South Wales and Queensland in June and July, but the nearest stops to the Clarence are in Cofs Harbour, or Lennox Head.

Hitting the road from Thursday, June 22, the first stop is Sydney's Henry Deane Plaza in Haymarket to showcase new and exciting ways Nutella can be enjoyed in the morning.

Queues are anticipated to reach more than 700 people following last year's Road Trip success that travelled from Sydney to Melbourne.

A series of six delicious creations have been created for the menu by food truck legend and chef, Alistair Fogg from The Nighthawk Diner.

So if you're nuts for the nutty spread, get in the car, and take a big spoon.

LOCATIONS AND TIMINGS:

. Sydney, Henry Deane Plaza, Thursday 22 June, 7:30 - 10:30am

. Manly, Manly Wharf, Friday 23 June, 7:00 - 10am

. Penrith, Tench Reserve, Saturday 24 June, 8am - 11am

. Central Coast, Erina Fair Shopping Centre, Sunday 25 June, 10am-12pm

. Newscastle, Wheeler Place, Monday 26 June, 8:00 - 11am

. Port Macquarie, Hay Street Forecourt, Wednesday 28 June, 7am - 10am

. Coffs Harbour, Big Banana Carpark, Thursday 29 June, 9am - 12pm

. Northern Rivers, Lennox Head Forecourt, Friday 30 June, 7am - 10am

. Byron Bay, Bryon Bay Services Club, Saturday 1 July, 8:00 - 11am

. Gold Coast, Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, Sunday 2 July, 9:00 - 12pm

. Brisbane, Reddacliff Place, Monday 3 July, 8am - 11am

. Sunshine Coast, Alexandra Headland SLSC, Wednesday 5 July, 7am - 10am