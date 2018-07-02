Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
rates bill
rates bill Caitlan Charles
Council News

FREE RATES: How you can skip your bill this year

Adam Hourigan
by
2nd Jul 2018 2:24 PM

IF YOU don't want to pay council this year, you may be in luck.

One lucky Clarence Valley ratepayer won't have to worry about paying their rates this year - the council will do it for them.

The Clarence Valley Council is offering one residential ratepayer the chance to have up to $1500 paid off their rates bill, and all they have to do is sign up to receive their rates notices electronically.

To be in the running, residential ratepayers in the Clarence Valley simply have to visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/onlinerates and complete the electronic rates registration process before 11.59pm on Friday, August 3.

To register, people will need to:

. Enter your email address and eNotices reference number (located on your rates and water notices)

. Check your email inbox and click the validation link

. Select a password and mobile number.

If people need a hand to register, they can call council's customer service team on 6643 0200 and someone will guide them through the process.

General manager, Ashley Lindsay, said the "Win Your Rates" promotion was aimed at reducing council's printing and postage costs.

"It costs more than $1 each time we post a rates notice," he said.

"With about 23,000 rates notices to send out, most of them quarterly instalments, there are some impressive savings to be made by getting people to receive their notifications electronically.

"Cutting the number of printed notices also provides benefits for the environment."

The winner will be drawn on August 7.

Related Items

clarence valley council rates bill special rates variation srv
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Car crashes into tree on Clarence Way

    Car crashes into tree on Clarence Way

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have responded to a single vehicle crash on Clarence Way this afternoon

    • 2nd Jul 2018 1:59 PM
    Calling all sporting groups

    Calling all sporting groups

    Sport Applications now open for up to $20k funding boost

    Seal pup one-eye for Clarence Valley beach

    premium_icon Seal pup one-eye for Clarence Valley beach

    News Visitor pops in for a fish meal

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:51 PM
    Taste the magic of Clarence Valley food

    Taste the magic of Clarence Valley food

    News Chance to meet a local farmer and taste-test the produce

    • 2nd Jul 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners