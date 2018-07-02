FREE RATES: How you can skip your bill this year

IF YOU don't want to pay council this year, you may be in luck.

One lucky Clarence Valley ratepayer won't have to worry about paying their rates this year - the council will do it for them.

The Clarence Valley Council is offering one residential ratepayer the chance to have up to $1500 paid off their rates bill, and all they have to do is sign up to receive their rates notices electronically.

To be in the running, residential ratepayers in the Clarence Valley simply have to visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/onlinerates and complete the electronic rates registration process before 11.59pm on Friday, August 3.

To register, people will need to:

. Enter your email address and eNotices reference number (located on your rates and water notices)

. Check your email inbox and click the validation link

. Select a password and mobile number.

If people need a hand to register, they can call council's customer service team on 6643 0200 and someone will guide them through the process.

General manager, Ashley Lindsay, said the "Win Your Rates" promotion was aimed at reducing council's printing and postage costs.

"It costs more than $1 each time we post a rates notice," he said.

"With about 23,000 rates notices to send out, most of them quarterly instalments, there are some impressive savings to be made by getting people to receive their notifications electronically.

"Cutting the number of printed notices also provides benefits for the environment."

The winner will be drawn on August 7.