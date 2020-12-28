Free reusable masks given away at tourism hubs

Healthy North Coast has delivered reusable cloth masks to tourist hubs, including the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and the Byron Visitor Information Centre.

FREE reusable cloth masks are now available at tourist hubs for visitors coming to the Northern Rivers and residents.

Healthy North Coast has delivered reusable cloth masks to tourist hubs, including the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and the Byron Visitor Information Centre, in 80 Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

Healthy North Coast - the organisation that delivers the Federal Government's Primary Health Network program on the North Coast - is distributing the supplies.

Mask display stands were donated by Terry White Chemmart Ballina.

Healthy North Coast CEO Julie Sturgess said NSW Health strongly encouraged everyone to wear a mask in situations where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing, particularly in indoor settings such as planes, public transport and supermarkets.

"As we welcome visitors to our region this holiday period, it's essential that we remain vigilant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection," she said.

"Masks are a great added line of defence, in addition to self-isolating (where indicated) and getting tested if you have respiratory symptoms, no matter how mild.

"Maintaining 1.5m physical distancing and good hand hygiene are also important tools in preventing the spread."

Anyone who has been in a hotspot in the last 14 days should check the NSW Health website regularly for up-to-date advice on self-isolation, monitoring and testing requirements.

Free assessment and COVID-19 testing are available across the North Coast. A full list of testing clinics is available here.