FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

FANGING for a roast chook for dinner?
Well that's handy because Red Rooster are giving away 35,000 free roast chooks over the next month as part of a campaign to spruik their new delivery option.
The only string attached is that you have to spend at least $25 to be entitled to a free bird.
TELL ME HOW TO GET MY FREE CHOOK
- Log on to www.redrooster.com.au
- Sign up/ sign in and place an order online
-
Score a free roast chicken)
(If you use Menulog, you need to spend $40 for your chook)
*Limit one per customer.