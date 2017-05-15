25°
FREE ROAST CHICKEN: Red Rooster giving away 35,000 chooks

15th May 2017 5:33 PM
Free roast chickens!
Free roast chickens!

FANGING for a roast chook for dinner? 

Well that's handy because Red Rooster are giving away 35,000 free roast chooks over the next month as part of a campaign to spruik their new delivery option.

The only string attached is that you have to spend at least $25 to be entitled to a free bird.
 

TELL ME HOW TO GET MY FREE CHOOK

  1. Log on to www.redrooster.com.au
  2. Sign up/ sign in and place an order online
  3. Score a free roast chicken)

    (If you use Menulog, you need to spend $40 for your chook)
    *Limit one per customer.

Topics:  editors picks red rooster roast chicken

