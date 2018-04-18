Free seminar to educate about metabolic imbalance

A NATUROPATH with 32 years' experience is holding a free seminar aimed at empowering people and educating about metabolism to help people take control of their health and weight.

Naturopath Jewel Rose said the seminar will give people knowledge about metabolic imbalance in a very relaxed but fast-moving way with the latest science.

She said it upsets her to see people struggling year in, year out using methods and ways to lose weight that are the wrong approach psychologically.

"They don't have to starve, don't have to count calories. It's not that hard to balance metabolism,” she said.

"People are being told the wrong way to manage their weight.”

She said people are sick of hearing about calories and yo-yo dieting that has led to a generation of people eating less but gaining weight.

It will be held at the New School of Arts Hall in South Grafton tonight 6-8.30pm and tomorrow 9am-11.30am.

You can book by texting your name and the number of people coming to 0419339319.