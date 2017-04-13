Free shop for flood victims opens at showground

HELP AT HAND: Heidi Green is the volunteer coordinator for Lifeline, which is managing the new flood donation centre at the Lismore Showgounds pavilion.

A CONVOY of trucks bearing goods and best wishes has been rolling in from near and far in support of Lismore's flood-affected households - the challenge until now has been where to store it.

Thanks to North Coast National A&I Society support, a Lismore Showgrounds pavilion has been made available for four weeks to house the much-needed donations.

The pavilion opened at 10am yesterday and will remain open until May 6, excluding public holidays.

Lifeline Northern Rivers is coordinating the site after temporarily closing its Three Chain Rd store, and is supported by Vinnies, the Salvation Army, Centre Church, Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service and Lismore Helping Hands Hub.

Lifeline's Sharon Sawyer said the pavilion was already stocked with furniture, bedding, clothing, Manchester and other vital goods, but more was always needed.

"We're trying to encourage furniture donations ... (people are) getting back into their houses now, they're cleaning, they're drying out," she said.

"The demand for furniture is still very high. It's going out as fast as it comes in."

HELP AT HAND: The flood donation centre opened this week in a Lismore Showgrounds pavilion. Hamish Broome

All the goods in the pavilion are free for flood victims.

Ms Sawyer said Lifeline's Three Chain Rd store would reopen on Tuesday as there were still people who needed to buy op-shop furniture who were not affected by the flood.

The pavilion will be open from 10am to 2pm Tuesday to Saturday until May 6 (excluding public holidays).

Flood victims are asked to bring ID with their address on it, such as a driver's license, bank statement or Centrelink letter.

Donations can also be dropped off at the showground pavilion between 10am and 2pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information contact the Lifeline Shop on 66218516.

OTHER SUPPORT AVAILABLE

Lismore Helping Hands Hub: Railway Station, Union St, South Lismore. Open 9am to 3pm daily until further notice.

> Volunteers to help clean flood-affected homes and businesses

> Non perishable food and toiletries

> Cleaning products

Centre Church: Molesworth St, Lismore. Open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to noon.

> Pre-cooked meals

St Vincent De Paul: 73 Magellan St (arcade opposite Vinnies shop). Open Monday to Friday 10.30am to 3pm.

> Woolworths vouchers

> Kmart vouchers

> Vinnies shop vouchers

Salvation Army: 32 Cambridge Dr, Goonellabah. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 3pm.

> Food (non-perishable)

> Clothing

> Vouchers

Recovery Centre: 120 Dalley St, East Lismore. Open 9am to 6pm daily, www.emergency.nsw.gov.au

> Government services assistance

> Salvation Army support

> Red Cross personal support