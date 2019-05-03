Free spirit Tanner enjoying time back with the Redmen

ON A HIGH: Grafton Redmen flanker Tom Tanner has returned rugby after a three-year absence. Tanner will line up against a powerful Ballina pack on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: When you first meet Tom Tanner you soon realise there is a relaxed air about him, a "chilled-out” demeanor and someone who lives life to the full.

A former Grafton Redmen junior and first grade best and fairest player, Tanner has made the journey back to Grafton after succumbing to the travel bug which has taken him on a discovery adventure throughout the world.

Rugby runs through his veins, and akin to his attitude to life, Tanner plays rugby with a free-spirit approach.

The 26-year-old Redmen flanker admits lacing up the boots after a three-year absence from the game wasn't easy.

"I think the last time I played a game was when I was working in Queenstown (New Zealand) and trying to ski,” Tanner said at training during the week.

"It was a bit of a shock in my first game back for the Redmen. The game is a lot quicker and Howie (Craig Howe Redmen first grade coach) has a game and style of play I'm not accustomed to.

"I suppose in my position I'm still on my feet all the time and in the end it's all about getting through the eighty minutes.”

Grafton will be sweating on Tanner staying for the remainder of the season, his mobility, toughness and line-out skills will be hard to replace.

But talking to him you sense there are a lot more adventures and places to discover in the pipeline.

"I love playing for the Redmen, they're the best bunch of guys to play rugby with but as far as staying the whole season, well, it's a bit up in the air,” Tanner said.

"I've been to New Zealand. Travelled through Europe and lived in England because obviously my partner's a pommy.

"I thought I'd only be in Grafton for a couple of games but it just keeps going. What happens next, I'm not sure? I don't even know where I'm going to be tomorrow...I'll just go with the flow.”

Grafton face a massive road trip this weekend with four grades up against Ballina who are one of the sides expected to feature in this season's finals series.