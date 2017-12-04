Free teaching degrees up for grabs

Free university degrees are up for grabs to attract teachers to the bush.

FREE university degrees are up for grabs for budding young teachers as part of a NSW Government initiative to attract the best teachers to the bush.

Scholarships will be on offer in 2018 to fully fund the university degrees of 60 new teachers, paying their HECS debt if they accept a posting at one of more than 150 eligible rural and remote public schools.

Students awarded the scholarship must maintain a credit average throughout their university studies.

The new scholarships are available to new and enrolled students, and include a stipend of $7,500 per year to assist students with their studies.

A $6,000 'sign on' bonus is also provided when they start their new job to help with the cost of relocation.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser encouraged local students to apply for the scholarship.

"Great teachers are an integral part of our local schools, and encouraging the best and brightest to join our local community is important to ensure we continue to have outstanding teachers in our schools," Mr Fraser said.

"I'm pleased the NSW Government is continuing to deliver for rural NSW."

The free degree is one of several changes in the NSW Government's $140 million Rural and Remote package to boost education standards in country schools.

Education Minister Rob Stokes said the NSW Government was working hard to provide the resources rural schools need.

"Country schools are the foundation rural communities are built on," Mr Stokes said.

"This means no matter the town, wherever there are children, it must remain our priority to ensure there are well staffed and well-resourced public schools."

For more information and advice on application dates, go to: https://teach.nsw.edu.au/find-teaching-jobs/choose-rural