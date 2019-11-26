FREE WATER: Council unveils bushfire recovery plans

A Coutts Crossing Rural Fire Service tanker leaves the station and heads out to fight approaching fires.

HOUSEHOLDS affected by bushfire will be eligible for free water as part of a raft of measures passed by council yesterday.

Cr Jim Simmons outlined the next step in Clarence Valley Council's bushfire recovery effort in a mayoral minute which included a $16,500 payment to Nymboida Canoe Centre, a water replenishment scheme and the creation of a BlazeAid camp.

The water replenishment scheme would enable bushfire affected landholders across the LGA to access a one-off water delivery up to 7000 litres.

It is estimated that 7000 litres was equal to one month of normal household water supply at a cost of $180 per load, bringing the estimated expenditure to $60,000.

While councillors resolved to recover the cost of water replenishment through state or federal funds, Cr Richie Williamson said he suspected council's General Fund would probably take a hit.

"If that's the case, so be it," he said.

"The job sadly is not over. There will be much much more to come.

"Mr GM whatever you require, I will support."

"Personally, I think it's the greatest natural disaster that has ever knocked on the Clarence Valley's door."

The $16,500 payment to the Nymboida Canoe Centre was intended to help the organisation continue as a bushfire recovery hub in the town recently devastated by fire.

The mayoral minute noted the community-driven recovery hub had been funded out of Canoe Centre's own pocket and the money would go towards helping with power, water treatment, dust suppression and the fitting of a booster antenna.

Council would also work with the Charity BlazeAid to create a camp at the Canoe Centre to assist in the recovery effort.

The motion also directed council staff to work with Coffs Harbour City Council and Blaze Aid on the possible future establishment of a BlazeAid camp at Nana Glen, Glenreagh or Copmanhurst.

Cr Simmons said the Clarence Valley had been one of the worst affected LGA's in the state and the effort from government agencies and emergency services, especially the RFS had been "incredible".

The motion was passed unanimously.