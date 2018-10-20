Menu
Jason James Richter in Free Willy. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Free Willy’s child star faces jail

by New York Post
20th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

AFTER freeing Willy, child actor Jason James Richter didn't stay out of trouble.

Richter, who portrayed Jesse in Free Willy and Free Willy 2, was arrested for misdemeanour domestic violence on Monday in the San Fernando Valley, TMZ reported.

Jason James Richter from Free Willy. Picture: Supplied
Jason James Richter now. Picture: Supplied
The New York Post reports that he spent two nights in jail before he was released Wednesday on $US20,000 bail.

Richter reportedly got into a fight with his girlfriend after he allegedly asked her if she was having an affair with a co-worker.

Jason James Richter in Free Willy. Picture: Supplied
The girlfriend reportedly told police she ran to the bedroom and locked the door, but Richter ended up breaking down the door down to get inside the room.

She claimed he then pulled her into the living room.

She later showed up to the police station and filed a report, claiming domestic violence. Richter also has been charged with one count of vandalism for breaking the door and another count of battery on a significant other with no physical injury.

L-R actress Fay Masterton, child actor Miko Hughes, Chevy Chase, Jack Palance, Dianne Wiest and Jason James Richter in film Cops And Robbersons. Picture: Supplied
If found guilty, he could face up to one year in prison.

In 1998 Jason stepped away from acting when he was just 18 but has lately been working on a slew of movies.

The New York Post has reached out to police and Richter's rep for comments.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

