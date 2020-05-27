Freedom to ride always with Gary

GRAFTON’S Gary Brown first started riding poddy calves in the 1970s when he was about 9/10 at rodeos around the North Coast then over the years graduated from riding poddies to riding Steers then to riding Bulls.

“My favourite event was riding Bare Back Broncs and Saddle broncs. I won many events over the years in the Bare Back and Saddle bronc riding through out QLD and NSW.

I got four place a Warwick one year, I rode in the great Mt Isa rodeo which was fantastic.

My most memorable ride was at the Inverell Show/ Rodeo where I took out first place after riding the Bucking horse of the year which was named “Gypsy” this horse was owned by Peter Gill from the Gill Brother Rodeo Company.

He had a break from riding to attend university before getting back into the saddle in 1980 where he remained until 1990. After a seven year break the temptation to ride again was too strong and Gary spent 1997 to 2000 competing again. He had his final ride when he was 42 years old.

I met some very talented Cowboys over the years such cowboys as Americans Tuff Hedeman and Cody Lambert, as well Australian Cowboys Troy and Owen Dunn. Lindsey Clark, Glen Morgan, Tim Kelly, Graham Allaban and David Rogan who was my mentor and many other too numerous to mention.

I lived the life of a travelling Rodeo Cowboy I more or less gave up Boxing and Rugby League to go Rodeoing.

I loved the sport then and still do today.