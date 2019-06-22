Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE SCENE: A train crashed into a ute near Glenreagh this morning.
THE SCENE: A train crashed into a ute near Glenreagh this morning.
News

Freight train ploughs into ute near Glenreagh

Sam Flanagan
by
22nd Jun 2019 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FREIGHT train has crashed into a ute at Glenreagh, with the vehicle parked across the tracks at the time of the incident.

Coffs-Clarence Police were notified of the crash around 6am this morning and arrived at the scene shortly after.

The southbound XPT train collided with a Mitsubishi Triton which was unoccupied at the time and parked on the railway.

Only two passengers were on board the train at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

The train was delayed for hours after the crash, with the Coffs-Clarence Police currently investigating the circumstances of how the ute came to be left on the tracks.

The incident occurred on a private property near Glenreagh just off Brennans Rd.

coffs-clarence police crash glenreagh train crash vehicle crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    This little hippie went to market

    This little hippie went to market

    Opinion 'They're a healthy lot at markets. It's all vegan friendly and you can't find anything with gluten, sugar, GM, MSG or any additives apart from stevia'

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Where did this simple childhood pastime originate?

    Where did this simple childhood pastime originate?

    Religion & Spirituality A very simple kite 16-year-old Homan Walsh flew into history books

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Digital age offers connection to past

    premium_icon Digital age offers connection to past

    News Print edition the focus but online news an essential part of DEX

    Constable trades badge for dancing shoes

    premium_icon Constable trades badge for dancing shoes

    News Family tragedy motivation to get onto the dance floor