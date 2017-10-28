French connection a display surprise

NIGHTWEAR: Leone Roberts looks over the Jacaranda clothing display at Schaeffer House.

NIGHTWEAR: Leone Roberts looks over the Jacaranda clothing display at Schaeffer House. Adam Hourigan Photography

YOU never know what you'll find in Schaeffer House's Jacaranda exhibitions, and display co-ordinator Leone Roberts discovered a surprising addition to their collection of old nightwear at the museum.

"One of the outfits had a set of French underwear hidden in them, and they look like they've never been worn," she said.

The museum is displaying its collection of ladies' nightwear from throughout the ages, from long cotton night dresses to nylon nighties and short pyjamas back to the 1930s.

Also on show are some hand-knitted jackets complete with the original patterns stored in the collection.

In keeping with the Jacaranda theme, the display will also show off dresses of former Jacaranda Queens, and also a photographic display honouring the festival's Matrons Of Honour.

Dating back to 1946, there is a full list and a large collection of photos and memorabilia which forms an integral part of the festival.

Schaeffer House will be open every day from 10am-4pm during the Jacaranda Festival.