French flair as Matisse leads way for Easts

EASTS v COUTTS: A fighting half-century from GDSC Easts opener Matisse Theiring put his side in good stead against Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing before heavy rain robbed players of half an afternoon at McKittrick Park.

Theiring was living dangerously in the early stages of his innings, with a dropped catch and a near chance a ball later giving the opener a couple of lives.

But Theiring showed determination at the crease as he survived a nagging spell from Coutts Crossing seamer Adam Elliott (2 for 38 off 7) while still managing to put the bad balls to the rope for nine boundaries.

Elliott struck early in the innings with a sharp chance taken at slip by Matt McKee to remove Andrew Latham for single figures before Jimmy Watters (14) flashed a few over the slip cordon and behind point to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

But it was Theiring's partnership with English import Mack Spencer (18*) that did all the damage as the pair batted for more than 17 overs to put on a 68-run third-wicket stand.

Theiring eventually fell to the wily veteran Allan Green who got the call up from Coutts Crossing's second grade side.

Green was stifling with the ball in hand, finishing with one maiden from his 6.2 overs and figures of 1-17.

Players were called from the field after Theiring was bowled, with impending rains calling an early halt to proceedings.

Coutts Crossing interim captain Ryan Cotten was impressed with the effort of young seamers Declan Ensby (0 for 17 off 5) and Hayden Woods (0 for 13 of 4) for keeping the runs tight despite missing out on wickets.

GDSC Easts will resume their innings next weekend at 3-112 with plenty of batting still left in the sheds, including Shannon and Garry Connor, and more than 50 overs to spare.

GRAFTON HOTEL COUTTS CROSSING V GDSC EASTS

Venue: McKittrick Park

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: Jeffrey Thompson, David Honeybrook

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

M Thiering b Green 63

A Latham c McKee b Elliott 7

JJ Watters b Elliott 14

M Spencer not out 18

Extras (b 2, lb 3, w 1, nb 4) 10

THREE wickets for 112

Overs: 26.2*

FoW: 1-13(A Latham) 2-44(JJ Watters) 3-112(M Thiering)

Bowling: AB Elliott 7-0-38-2 (3nb), D Ensby 5-1-17-0, H Woods 4-0-13-0, A Green 6.2-1-17-1, RL Chevalley 4-0-22-0(1nb, 1w)