No trace was left. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

THREE seemingly unknowing French Open groundsmen have combined to produce the funniest tennis photograph of the year.

Sweeping the court in unison in preparation for a match at Roland Garros, the crew created an unforgettable image.

Fortunately the phallus was removed before the next match otherwise the cheeks of tournament officials would have been as red as the clay.