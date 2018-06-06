BFFs Keys, Stephens to meet in semis

EVEN without injured Serena Williams, the US is assured a French Open finalist after Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens rolled into the Roland Garros semi-finals.

The pair, inseparable off-court, will clash at the highest level for the first time since Stephens thrashed Keys in the US Open final last September.

Keys was the first to secure a last-four berth by downing Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-6 6-4. Stephens followed with a 6-3 6-1 thumping of Russian Daria Kasatkina.

Coached by Lindsay Davenport - this is the last tournament the pair will work together - Keys denied she lacks the temperament to win majors.

"I have actually been told quite often that I'll never win or do well because I'm too nice a person and I just don't have it," she said.

"I think that's a load of crap, but, you know, it's just me.

"I don't think you have to be mean in order to win matches. I think there's a difference between being intense and wanting it and fighting and just not being nice, so that's something that I have always stayed true to."

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys both of the United States after the US Open. Picture: Getty

Stephens leads the players' head-to-head record 2-0 but Keys said she was unconcerned about the past.

"Honestly, (the US Open) feels like it was 12 years ago at this point," she said.

"I obviously rely on what I learned there and how to manage my emotions and manage the moment, but there were so many late nights and I was so tired.

"It feels completely different here. I obviously lost to Sloane at the US Open, but, you know, I feel like on clay it's a little bit of a different match-up.

"I'm going to have to be the one to try to open up the court and go for my shots."

Both Stephens and Keys were out injured a year ago. They are now bona fide stars.

Stephens says their friendship will not be affected regardless of the result.

"We are both playing well in the semis of a grand slam. Obviously it's just another opportunity," she said.

Sloane Stephens of the US plays a backhand during the laies singles quarter finals match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia. Picture: Getty

"It's great for American tennis. To have two Americans in the semi-finals of the French Open, I think, is pretty incredible.

"That means one American will be in the final of a French Open, which is another amazing thing.

"All in all, I don't think anyone can complain.

"When we get on the court, it's time to compete. But before that, we are not going to be weird and awkward and make it, like, weird for each other.

"Now I just have to go find her, because I need to tell her some juicy stuff. I just went and searched for her in the training room.

"Yeah, I think everything will be normal. And then when we get on the court, it's time to compete. It's go time. Until then, we're the same girls as always."

