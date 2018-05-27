Kyrgios quiet on Tomic after doubles title success

NICK Kyrgios is refusing to fuel tensions ahead of a first-round French Open clash with Bernard Tomic, declaring he is still well short of peak fitness.

The Aussie partnered American Jack Sock to confidence-boosting victory in the Lyon doubles final with a 7-5 2-6 11-9 triumph over Czech Roman Jebavy and Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop.

But he did not answer questions about his imminent Roland Garros meeting with Tomic, preferring to focus on his injured right elbow.

"I'm making good progress. I've got to take it slow," he said.

"I haven't completed by rehab yet. I'm about 80 per cent.

ck Kyrgios and Jack Sock won a marathon final at Lyon.

"So it's been a good week, good preparation and I'm just happy to be healthy and to obviously win the title with Jack."

Kyrgios has not played singles since Houston in April because of arm soreness.

The dual grand slam quarter-finalist is scheduled to face former friend and Davis Cup team-mate Tomic at Roland Garros on Monday.

Once doubles partners, Tomic and Kyrgios have taken contrasting paths over the past year.

Tomic has plummeted from world No 16 to outside 200, while Kyrgios has established himself in the top 25.

John Millman, who beat Tomic this month in a Challenger final, has backed the fallen baseliner to rebound.

"He did a really good job qualifying. It's not easy to qualify here at Roland Garros," Millman said.

"I've never done it so great work from him.

"It will be an interesting match. I don't know how Nick's tracking right now.

"I saw him briefly in Lyon where he's just playing doubles obviously. He's had a pretty light schedule.

"So it will be interesting to see if he's 100 per cent fit and ready to go for that one."

Millman conceded Tomic and Kyrgios "sometimes they divide opinion with the Australians, but at the core of it also we know that when they're playing at 100 per cent they can beat anyone all over the world."

"So hopefully they let their racquets do the talking and, if they do, they can both kick some massive goals.

"It will be an interesting one for everyone to watch, not just for guys back home but everyone here's interested to see how that one goes. I know I'll be watching if I'm not playing."