French rugby’s classy support for gay hate crime victim

FRANCE players will wear rainbow laces during their match against Fiji in support of Gareth Thomas, the French Rugby Federation's vice-president Serge Simon has announced.

Former Wales captain Thomas was a victim of a homophobic assault by a 16-year-old boy last Friday in Cardiff.

Thomas posted a video on Twitter saying he had been a victim of a hate crime and he had elected to allow police to use restorative justice with the boy in the hope of sending a "positive message."

"Dear Gareth Thomas, all of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you've been victim of," Simon tweeted.

"To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France - Fiji game on Saturday night.

"We're all in with you in this matter."

Thomas played in France for three years with Toulouse from 2004.

