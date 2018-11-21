Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Wales skipper Gareth Thomas.
Former Wales skipper Gareth Thomas.
Rugby Union

French rugby’s classy support for gay hate crime victim

21st Nov 2018 1:52 PM

FRANCE players will wear rainbow laces during their match against Fiji in support of Gareth Thomas, the French Rugby Federation's vice-president Serge Simon has announced.

Former Wales captain Thomas was a victim of a homophobic assault by a 16-year-old boy last Friday in Cardiff.

Thomas posted a video on Twitter saying he had been a victim of a hate crime and he had elected to allow police to use restorative justice with the boy in the hope of sending a "positive message."

"Dear Gareth Thomas, all of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you've been victim of," Simon tweeted.

"To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France - Fiji game on Saturday night.

"We're all in with you in this matter."

Thomas played in France for three years with Toulouse from 2004.

Watch France v Fiji LIVE on beIN SPORTS with the Foxtel Sport pack. Sign up now and start streaming straight away via FOXTEL GO

fiji french rugby federation gareth thomas rugby union serge simon toulouse

Top Stories

    Men face court after drugs, weapons found in raid

    premium_icon Men face court after drugs, weapons found in raid

    Crime TWO men have been charged with a number of serious offences after police executed a search warrant a home at South Grafton yesterday

    Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

    premium_icon Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

    News Radio station throws support behind community generosity

    Tossers abound in Grafton town

    Tossers abound in Grafton town

    News 'Flipping the bird' to the community and environment

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    Community Check out our 13 finalists and vote for who should be on the cover

    Local Partners