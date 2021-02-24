Frenzy over $60 dupe of Kim K outfit

It's the loungewear celebrities have been loving, but at an eye-watering $165 for the set, SKIMS' Cosy Collection shorts and tank is out of reach for many of us mortals.

The chic knitted set is a cult favourite from Kim Kardashians' clothing brand, with the reality star often wearing it on Instagram and praising the thick, flattering material.

Now Aussie fans of the loungewear style are able to get their hands on a dupe of the outfit from Cotton On, with the company selling a similar version for a fraction of the price.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Cosy Collection loungewear has been a cult favourite.

Available in pink, lavender and buttermilk yellow, Cotton On's Fluffy Lounge Short and Tank costs just $29.99 a pop - or $60 for a set worthy of a Kardashian Instagram #selfie.

The pink version is similar to the set Kim recently wore on her Instagram story.

In online reviews, shoppers have praised Cotton On's version for having "super cute and comfy fabric".

"Very very soft material, feels amazing," another customer wrote, advising people to size up if they want a looser fit.

Cotton On's version is proving popular with shoppers, with many sizes already sold out.

While Cotton On's version looks similar to the SKIMS version, it is made of an acrylic and polyamide blend.

SKIMS’ pricey version is made from bouclé knit.

Meanwhile the SKIMS version is made from bouclé knit, which is designed to give a flattering fit, Kim has previously said.

"It's thick, but it's not a material that adds weight to you," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.

Kim's fashion label has proved popular despite being launched to much controversy in 2019 and having to be renamed.

Kim had initially wanted to call the shapewear and loungewear label Kimono but was forced to backtrack after being accused of cultural insensitivity.

Kim launched SKIMS in 2019 after controversy over the original name. Picture: Instagram.

The backlash against Kardashian's shapewear name even got its own hashtag #KimOhNo and prompted the mayor of Japanese city Kyoto to pen Kardashian an open letter explaining why it was so offensive.

Cotton On is selling a similar version for a fraction of the price.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core, and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," Kim said at the time.

Cotton On’s version is an acrylic and polyamide blend.

The reality star was "always listening, learning and growing" and as such she "appreciated" the opinions of others around her.

Originally published as Frenzy over $60 dupe of Kim K outfit