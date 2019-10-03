Fresh addition set to spice up food court

FRESH FOOD: Xun Hu and Amy Woo of Fung Tian Asian at Grafton Shoppingworld, which offers traditional Chinese cuisine made from fresh ingredients.

FRESH FOOD: Xun Hu and Amy Woo of Fung Tian Asian at Grafton Shoppingworld, which offers traditional Chinese cuisine made from fresh ingredients. Kathryn Lewis

IF YOU have ever shopped at Park Beach Plaza in Coffs Harbour, chances are you have seen John and Amy and Kye Woo, the friendly faces behind Fung Tian Traditional Asian Cuisine in the food court.

At Grafton Shoppingworld, the departure of long time food court anchor, McDonald's, created an opportunity for a remix.

Grafton Shoppingworld Centre owners McConaghy Group saw an opening to bring an established team to spice up the food court offering and Fung Tian Grafton was born.

John and Amy Woo are the long-term owners of Fung Tian Coffs Harbour and the new Grafton outlet is their son Kye's business.

He has learnt traditional Chinese cuisine cooking and preparation from his parents and has established the Grafton Shoppingworld outlet as an extension of the successful Park Beach Plaza business.

John Woo has been in Australia nearly 60 years, arriving from Hong Kong in 1960.

He has had numerous restaurants, including a 10-year stint in Solomon Islands capital, Honiara, in a large hotel as well as running restaurants in regional Victoria and NSW.

John and Amy took over premises at Park Beach Plaza in 2009, creating Fung Tian Asian and establishing the "ready to go” meal format that has been so successful for them since.

Fung Tian is the first new business to set up in the Shoppingworld food court for 10 years.

John Woo said the store offered traditional Chinese cuisine made from healthy, freshly sourced ingredients at a great value price.

Fung Tian has a range of dishes created fresh daily that can be mixed and matched, eaten in the food court or taken away for an evening meal.

"The people are so friendly! The location of the shop in the Shoppingworld food court is excellent as everyone knew where McDonald's used to be,” Mr Woo said.

"There was a lot of anticipation preceding the shop opening and the business received a lot of attention once we opened a few months ago.”