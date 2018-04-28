Fresh clues point to abandoned baby’s mum

The biological mother of a baby girl who was found dead on a popular beach in 2014 may have finally been unmasked.

IN 2014, three little boys made a horrific discovery while digging a hole at Sydney's Maroubra beach.

The decomposed remains of unidentified baby Lily Grace were found buried in the sand - presumed to be no more than a few days old.

Four years after the discovery, the identity of the infant's biological mother may finally be known.

Mysterious gifts have been spotted appearing on the stone memorial to the girl every few days, Fairfax Media reports.

These include small toys, children's bracelets, blankets and flowers.

Lily was adopted by local police officer Bill Green and his wife Filomena D'Alessandro.

Ms D'Alessandro said she began noticing the gifts, which convinced cemetery staff, mental health experts and the case coroner that it may have belonged to her parent.

"I don't want to scare her off if it is her mother leaving them - but I do want her to know we aren't here to judge," Ms D'Alessandro told Fairfax.

"She may have walked away from this situation, but we know this is a tragedy you can never walk away from."

Filomena D'Alessandero and her partner Bill Green unofficially adopted the baby after she was found.

Former Deputy State Coroner Hugh Dillon said she wouldn't be charged, saying the police weren't looking to prosecute so she wouldn't be arrested.

"If it is her mother leaving these gifts I suppose someone could lie in wait for her - but she needs to know there is no evidence to suggest she committed a crime so she has nothing to fear in coming forward."

He also renewed his calls for "safe haven" laws for families wanting to surrender children without risk of prosecution.

Lily's cause of death and her real name were never determined, but pathologist Isabel Brouwer told a court two years ago that the way the umbilical cord had been cut suggested it was unlikely she was born in a hospital.

There were no physical or internal signs of injury when she was found, and it was impossible to tell how long she had been left in the sand before she was found.