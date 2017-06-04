Fresh coat of paint makes all the difference

ALMOST THERE: The Pelican Playhouse members have been busily painting the playhouse for the last five weeks.

PAINTING the Pelican Playhouse may have taken a long time, but it's been a labour of love for president Bronwyn Gell and the theatre company members.

"(The painting) is going really, really well, we've had some great turn outs," Ms Gell said.

"It's a really big building and it's been a really big job but the community has been getting behind it and we've been getting more and more people turning up every time.

"But we're really excited because the building looks great and we're getting lots of positive feedback from people and they can't wait for us to get to the front, which is a different project.

"It's been a good experience."

As of Sunday, the western wall and the back wall of the playhouse will be complete with one base coat and two top coats of paint, with only a small amount of work to complete on the eastern wall.

"I think what's going to be left is just the very bottom bit, sort of head height is going to need top coasting and undercoating," she said.

"We've had to do a lot of repair work as well, when we pulled off the veranda, a lot of the wood boards down the side were rotten, so we've had to replace them."

Next on the agenda is the front facade of the building.

"We're putting back the three window's at the front of the building, so we're getting rid of that big sign that says Grafton Theatre Company because we've also changed our name... and we want to take it back to how it looked originally, which is three sash windows across the front," Ms Gell said.

"They've been taken out, repaired and painted by one of our committee members."

Ms Gell said all the work on the playhouse wouldn't have been possible without the grant from the Bendigo Bank.