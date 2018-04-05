Fresh cuts straight from the butcher

MEAT THE TEAM: Wendy Black, Jason Kroll, Simon Bartlett, Ray Gunn and apprentice Jason Stevens at Grafton Shoppingworld Butchery.

MEAT THE TEAM: Wendy Black, Jason Kroll, Simon Bartlett, Ray Gunn and apprentice Jason Stevens at Grafton Shoppingworld Butchery. Ebony Stansfield

A COMMITMENT to local produce and service keeps the customers of Grafton Shoppingworld Butchery coming back

With a huge range of burgers, kebabs, chicken varieties and locally sourced beef they are a popular choice for those looking for meat in the Shoppingworld complex.

Owners John and Wendy Black took over Grafton Shoppingworld Butchery in 2006 after seeking a change of scenery from Iluka.

Their huge variety of meat accommodates a wide price range, welcoming the community to have good-quality meat without the large price tag.

The butchery's special touches of extra effort, including boning of their chicken on the premises and producing their own old-fashioned pickled products has made them stand out from the rest.

The butchery prides itself on the fact that much of their beef is sourced locally from the Clarence Valley.

"All our fresh-cut meat is local, the sausages are made on premises and a lot of people don't realise that.”

Mrs Black suggested their whole yearling Angus pure rumps as one of their best current specials.

"They are $16.99 and that's just always a special,” she said.

"We have been getting really good grass-fed whole rumps as well.”

She said one of their strengths was their staff who concentrated on customer service.

"They run a fantastic display and the cabinet always looks magnificent and, like I said, the customer service is always extremely good,” Mrs Black said.