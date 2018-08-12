Fresh development in Pisasale cash case

A MULTIMILLION-dollar development by Melbourne's Chris Pinzone is at the centre of a fresh corruption charge against former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and his barrister friend.

Both Pisasale and friend Sam Di Carlo were on Friday .

The Sunday Mail can reveal the charges relate to Mr Pinzone's development proposal at Yamanto in Ipswich's west, according to sources close to the investigation.

Di Carlo is already facing a perjury charge linked to the project after allegedly giving false testimony to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

He is accused of giving false information "to the effect that Paul Pisasale has not championed the Yamanto development at all to his knowledge."

Sam Di Carlo. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Both men are also accused of perjury over their explanation of a trip by Pisasale to Melbourne in May last year, when Pisasale was stopped at Melbourne airport with $50,000 in cash.

Pisasale resigned the next month, and it later emerged he had been meeting with Mr Pinzone when the cash was handed to him at a Melbourne hotel by an unidentified man. Di Carlo last year said the money was unrelated to Mr Pinzone and was for a legal settlement for a Chinese client.

Di Carlo has since been charged with money laundering. He did not comment yesterday. Mr Pinzone has not been charged with any offence, but has been interviewed by the CCC. He declined to comment yesterday.

Di Carlo and Pisasale regularly socialised, including at a function at a Gold Coast restaurant that coincided with Di Carlo's birthday. Mr Pinzone was present at the celebration. Pisasale has declared receiving hospitality from Mr Pinzone's company three times last year.

Mr Pinzone is vying to turn a vacant $3 million site at Yamanto into a service station, eateries and childcare centre.