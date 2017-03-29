31°
FRESH EYES: Treasures of the 'deep' ready to be reclaimed

Gra Murdoch | 29th Mar 2017 8:12 AM
WASHED UP: The east coast low hammering the Clarence Coast on Friday at Yamba's Main Beach left one of it's many calling cards. Debris is strewn from one end of the beach to the other.
WASHED UP: The east coast low hammering the Clarence Coast on Friday at Yamba's Main Beach left one of it's many calling cards. Debris is strewn from one end of the beach to the other. Debrah Novak

NOT that you asked, but I'm happy to say I quit smoking a decade ago. When I understood the 'pleasure' of a ciggie was an illusion - merely temporary relief from the withdrawal created by the previous ciggie (and setting me up for more suffering and craving in 20 minutes' time) - then getting free of those evil things wasn't as hard as I feared. I loved my durries, and I'm a weak willed bugger, so if I can get off 'em, anyone can.

One thing I do miss about the ol' durries, however, is the ritual of the ciggie break at work, where me and my fellow addicts would huddle outside, smash down a gasper and take in the world for a moment. It wasn't the ciggie itself so much, rather it was that sense of pause, stepping off the work treadmill for a minute or two, before re-engaging with our frightfully important tasks.

It felt a bit like a ciggie break last week, when I stepped out to the back landing to watch the river for a few minutes. I've never seen the Clarence run so high and muddy before, and it was hypnotic, watching a dense flotilla of tree trunks and branches run to the sea.

A colleague walked past and commented with a seen-it-all-before air, "Those logs'll be on the beaches tomorrow”.

The following morning, at the usual command of our dog Molly (who thanks you for all your comments on her column the other week, by the way) we found ourselves on the local dog beach under a stunning sunrise. My colleague was right, the beach was blanketed with logs and branches, flushed by a fortnight of rain into the waterways, funnelled out through the engorged Clarence, and returned to the beach by the ocean.

But the detritus wasn't all organic and natural. Oh no. And so, as a Community Service Announcement, here is an inventory of what I collected off a small, 100 metre stretch of gorgeous beach in the space of ten minutes.

  • One 12 litre blue plastic jerry can
  • One glass FANTA bottle, large
  • One bottle detergent
  • One glass jar
  • One two-litre milk bottle (use by date 07 JAN)
  • One soap dish
  • Three ciggie lighters
  • One bottle BREAKA chocolate milk
  • Three plastic water bottles
  • One half drunk bottle SOLO (best before APRIL 2017)
  • One plastic ribbon (masquerading as seaweed)
  • Miscellaneous bottle tops, pieces of string, plastic straws, plastic shards, containers, milky bar wrappers
  • One pink and yellow plastic funnel (in excellent condition)

Not that long ago, each and every object listed above was a desirable item, sitting shiny and new on a supermarket or servo shelf. We shelled out our hard earned cash for it. So in the spirit of community, I'm seeing if any readers are missing any of these items or have been frantically searching for them, as undoubtedly this stuff came from Our Valley.

Drop me a line care of the newspaper to re-claim your missing purchase!

First in best dressed!

Except the funnel. We're keeping that.

This fun little book is free and available at information centres, cafes, holiday parks and other places humans tend to gather.

Call 66430800 and we can send one out to you.

