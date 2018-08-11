Fresh food sales to support our drought stricken farmers

GET IT FRESH: Woolworths Grafton staff Anthony Dawes, Jordan Kroll, Melanie Brotherson, Angela Wilesmith and Mitch Chapman are rallying behind Aussie farmers in drought.

ALL profits from sales of fruit and veg, meat, the chilled section, bakery and deli at Woolworths Grafton, supermarkets nationwide and online this Saturday will help support farmers who are doing it tough because of the drought.

All the profits will be donated to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal in support of farmers impacted by the drought to fund more stock livestock feed for farmers, household supplies and counselling services.

Woolworths Grafton Store Manager Gary O'Neill said it's been amazing to see their customers and team rally behind Aussie farmers impacted by the drought.

"In less than a week, Woolworths customers nationally have already donated in excess of $600,000 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal through our checkouts nationwide.

"This generosity is making a real difference in rural communities, and has inspired us to build on our support of Rural Aid's vital work.

Clarence Valley customers can also donate to the Buy a Bale appeal in store at Woolworths Grafton, or any other Woolworths, Woolworths Metro or Woolworths Petrol store, as well as Woolworths Online.

All donations over $2 are tax deductible and 100% of the funds go to Rural Aid.

This weekend Woolworths will also put a spotlight on Australian produce, with Fresh Fairs in Woolworths Grafton offering customers a great range of fresh products to sample across fruit and veg, deli, bakery, seafood and meat.

It follows Woolworths' initial $1.5 million donation, plus further Woolworths Grafton fundraising, which is helping Rural Aid deliver more hay, essential items and counselling support services to farmers in need.

Charles Alder Rural Aid CEO said; "The Australian farming community is a resilient one, but there is an urgent need for ongoing support for farmers who continue to do it tough during this drought.

"Since the supermarket came on board as a partner with their initial $1.5 million donation and opened up fundraising channels in their stores, we've been able to provide more certainty to hundreds of farmers who have reached out to us in urgent need of feed for their livestock,” he said.

He added they have been able to increase vital counselling services available for farming families in regional communities.