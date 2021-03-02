Fresh remains found on beach not Caddick

Testing has revealed human remains found on a beach last Friday do not belong to alleged fraudster Melissa Caddick.

Human flesh was found at Mollymook on Friday following the discovery of Ms Caddick's foot at Bournda Beach on February 21.

NSW Police said on Tuesday the remains do not belong to Ms Caddick, nor to a 39-year-old snorkeller who has been missing from the Batemans Bay area since January 25, 2021.

Testing revealed the flesh is from a human male, police said.

Melissa Caddick (right), pictured with husband Anthony Koletti, went missing from her Dover Heights home in November. No trace of her was found until her foot washed up on a beach in February. Picture: Supplied.

Further testing, including comparative DNA testing, will be undertaken to identify the remains.

"The DNA profile will be compared against the missing persons database, which contains the hereditary and genetic mapping of long-term missing people in NSW," NSW Police said in a statement.

A number of remains have been discovered along the south coast in recent days.

But only one find - Ms Caddick's badly decomposed foot foot in an Asics running shoe - has been linked to her by DNA.

After campers found Ms Caddick's shoe at Bournda Beach in February, police confirmed the foot inside belonged to Ms Caddick by comparing DNA from her toothbrush.

Human flesh was discovered at Mollymook on Friday following the discovery of Ms Caddick’s foot at Bournda Beach on February 21. SES members assisted in the search at Mollymook beach. Picture: Facebook.

Hours after police told the public of the grisly find on Friday, more human remains were discovered along Mollymook beach.

The remains, belonging to an unknown male, appeared to be from a torso.

On Saturday evening two bones were discovered at Tura Beach near Merimbula, just a few kilometres from where Ms Caddick's shoe was located, but they were determined to have come from an animal.

Other remains found at Cunjurong Point on Saturday and Warrain Beach, near Culburra, on Sunday, are undergoing testing.

Melissa Caddick disappeared from her home in Dover Heights, Sydney, in November. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

Ms Caddick went missing from her $7m Dover Heights home in November 2020, after ASIC executed a search warrant in relation to her alleged financial fraud.

She was believed to have left for a morning run around 5.30am but did not take her phone, wallet or keys.

No trace of her was seen for months until her foot washed up on the south coast.

Flowers were left outside her home after her foot was discovered at Bournda beach. Picture by Damian Shaw

Last week, Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing said police could not rule out foul play or that Ms Caddick might have taken her own life.

"We've been keeping an open mind all along … but given the fact she left personal belongings (behind) we've always considered the possibility she may have taken her own life," he told reporters on Friday.

FINDINGS TIMELINE:

February 21 - Asics runner with decomposed foot found on Bournda Beach, later confirmed to belong to Ms Caddick.

February 26 - Remains of what appears to be a human torso, including a belly button, wash up on Mollymook Beach. They are later confirmed to belong to a human male, identity unknown.

February 27 - Two bones found on Tura Beach, just a few kilometres north of where Ms Caddick's shoe was found. Forensic testing concludes they are animal bones.

February 27 - More remains found north of Cunjurong Point. Testing under way to work out if they belong to a human or animal.

February 28 - More remains found at Warrain Beach, near Culburra on the south coast. Testing to determine if they are human or animal.

