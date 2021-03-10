Fresh twist in Nick’s rollercoaster romance

Nick Kyrgios' rollercoaster relationship has taken another turn after he appeared back in the comments section of Chiara Passari's Instagram before being photographed by her side again.

The Aussie tennis star and Passari, who started dating last year, have both taken swipes at each other on social media but their latest interaction suggests things are on the mend.

Passari's most recent Instagram post shows her with a suitcase and bag, wearing a mask, with the caption "Omw" - an abbreviation for "on my way".

Kyrgios left two comments on the post, writing "See you soon" with a love heart emoji. He then added: "Btw how spoiled are you with the bag and suitcase" with laughing emojis.

Passari "liked" the first comment - a far cry from some of their recent activity which suggested their relationship was on the rocks.

The pair were then seen on Tuesday night reuniting at Sydney airport, waiting to catch a flight together to their hometown of Canberra.

That suggests Kyrgios has abandoned any pursuit of Rita Ora after he reportedly slid into the DMs of the British popstar last week when she landed in Sydney to begin filming the new season of The Voice.

"It's not something Rita is taking seriously," a source from the The Voice told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's been a bit of flirtatious banter, nothing more and certainly nothing Rita is serious about."

Instagram accusations and bad blood had continued to swirl around Kyrgios and Passari, dominating headlines before and after he crashed out of the Australian Open in the third round last month.

In February, Kyrgios and Passari wiped photos of each other from their Instagram profiles before uploading Valentine's Day messages a few days later.

Passari also shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories, posting and then deleting an even more explosive message.

"Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they're being unfaithful," Passari posted last month.

Kyrgios responded by deleting all but one image of his girlfriend from his page, before later re-adding them and making attempts during his early matches at Melbourne Park to put rumours of a split to bed.

The Aussie tennis star wrote public messages to Passari about how he was missing her, before she flew from Canberra to attend his third round Australian Open match against Dominic Thiem.

They spent Valentine's Day together in Melbourne but Passari was captured leaning awkwardly away from Kyrgios' attempt to kiss her during an Australian Open broadcast.

The dramatic saga took another turn as Passari deleted an Instagram video in which she appeared to take a swipe at the tennis star for partying into the early hours of the morning.

"Today I learnt that apparently publishing personal text messages between someone who has sent you something really abrasive and rude is more damaging to one's well being and career than driving away and proceeding to message their best friend to ask them if they're kicking on and then proceeding to club until 6am," she said.

"That's new to me I'm a bit confused about that."

The series of public squabbles led to rumours their relationship was over, but Kyrgios and Passari appear to be back together - for now.

Originally published as Fresh twist in Nick's rollercoaster romance