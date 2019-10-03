Fresh 'young' face in country music debut to launch CD

NEVER TOO LATE: Wayne Sullivan, second from left, with Patrick Reilly, left, Lewis Reilly and Kerry Reilly during the photo shoot for the cover of Sullivan's debut CD.

NEVER TOO LATE: Wayne Sullivan, second from left, with Patrick Reilly, left, Lewis Reilly and Kerry Reilly during the photo shoot for the cover of Sullivan's debut CD. Steve Bartlett

WOOLI'S Wayne Sullivan certainly hasn't rushed his entry into the country music scene.

At 61 years of age and 14 years after picking up his first guitar, he is about to launch his first CD at the Wooli Hotel Motel on Saturday.

Sullivan, a truck driver by trade, has always loved country music and religiously attends Wendy and Terry Gordon's Country Music Muster at Calliope each October/November.

Last year he hit gold, winning a recording session with the Kross Kut Records label to produce a compact disc, after judges found him the best walk-up act at the muster.

"The prize was to record one track, but we ended up with five,” Sullivan said.

He has written all the songs himself and many of them occurred to him while he was driving his semi-trailer along the Pacific Highway between the Grafton Recycling Centre and Brisbane.

"A lot of people would think the trip would be the same all the time,” he said.

"But for someone like me, every trip shows me different things about people and what stirs them up.

"It also gives you the chance to think about the things you see and the stuff you've experienced and put it into words and music.

"You do a fair bit of thinking while you're in the cabin of a truck.”

The journey into country music began when he arrived home one day and announced to his wife Bronwyn he was going to buy a guitar.

"She said 'no, you're not', but I went out and bought one anyway,” Sullivan said.

"Two weeks later I was able to play a song. Bronwyn relented and said, 'OK, we'd better get you some lessons'.”

Sullivan chose his mentor wisely, taking on renowned local musician John Peppercorn.

"I guess I've always been a singer,” he said.

"I was the lead singer for the choir in primary school.

"I enjoy it but I really only wanted to be able to play guitar and sing at barbecues.”

Sullivan has been gaining a name for himself in far-flung places, like Burketown in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

"My sister invited me up there to do Seniors Week entertainment, and they liked it so much they've invited me back,” he said.

"A radio station in Townsville heard about me and rang me up to do an interview.”

The regulars at the Wooli Hotel Motel will know what all the fuss is about about when he teams with local musicians the Reilly Boys - Kerry Reilly and his two sons Patrick, 16, and Lewis, 14.

"The pub's been really great, giving me regular gigs, which is why I want to do my CD launch there,” he said.

"The Reilly Boys have really helped me out to get this opportunity. They are a great musicians.

"My wife Bronwyn has been a wonderful support.

"She arranges gigs for me and makes sure I've got everything ready to go.”

He said the owner of Kross Kut, Lindsay Waddington, was excited about his music.

Local fans can get a hand on their copy of Sullivan's CD at the Wooli Hotel Motel on Saturday from 6.30pm.