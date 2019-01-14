Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court. Amber Hooker
Crime

Frewer fatal: Driver accused of death explodes outside court

Amber Hooker
by
14th Jan 2019 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver accused of fatally hitting cyclist Cameron Frewer appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court for the first time since the incident.

John Joseph Taylor is charged with dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death, and driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva.

Defence Solicitor Chelsea Emery requested a six-week adjournment while a brief of evidence was compiled.

 

Mr Taylor declined to comment as he walked from court, but became verbally aggressive towards a camera man as he entered a vehicle and left.

The matter will return to the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 22.

Cameron Frewer, 44, was a father of three and head chef at Mykkies By The Bay at Parrearra, Kawana Island.

He was killed on November 5 after being hit by a ute while on an early-morning ride on Caloundra Rd.

More Stories

cameron frewer cyclist editors picks fatal crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Hotel's future revealed

    News It's a question that has plagued Lower Clarence residents. Now there is an answer.

    Uni acceptance a dream come true

    premium_icon Uni acceptance a dream come true

    News 'I never thought about going to university'

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    Final days for Brooms Head icon

    News Our wild one's health in serious decline

    Brumbies for sale at Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse open day

    Brumbies for sale at Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse open day

    Environment Heritage horses make great friend and companions.

    • 14th Jan 2019 6:37 PM

    Local Partners