John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
Amber Hooker
Crime

Frewer fatal: Driver accused of death explodes outside court

Amber Hooker
by
14th Jan 2019 11:08 AM
THE driver accused of fatally hitting cyclist Cameron Frewer appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court for the first time since the incident.

John Joseph Taylor is charged with dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death, and driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva.

Defence Solicitor Chelsea Emery requested a six-week adjournment while a brief of evidence was compiled.

 

Mr Taylor declined to comment as he walked from court, but became verbally aggressive towards a camera man as he entered a vehicle and left.

The matter will return to the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 22.

Cameron Frewer, 44, was a father of three and head chef at Mykkies By The Bay at Parrearra, Kawana Island.

He was killed on November 5 after being hit by a ute while on an early-morning ride on Caloundra Rd.

cameron frewer cyclist editors picks fatal crash
