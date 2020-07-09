Freya’s Cloak buttons up Springboard to Fame win

THE NBN Springboard to Fame 2YO Showcase Plate (1200 metres) has a long history of seeing some fantastic runners, and Freya's Cloak looks every bit the champion.

Unbeaten this preparation after wins at Murwillumbah and Casino in May, the talented filly turned heads in a dominant display at the Clarence River Jockey Club when under jockey Jon Grisedale she led from the turn on the Grafton track and showed no sign of losing the $45,000 race.

GRAFTON CUP RACE 4: NBN SPRINGBOARD TO FAME 2YO SHOWCASE PLATE (1200 METRES)

Going into the race a decided outsider at $19.40, the two-year-old out of the Ballina stables of Stephen Lee held off challengers Bay of Bengal ($2.80) and Full Press ($4.70).

"She's come along really well this preparation," Lee said after the win.

"She's a lot stronger. I knew if she got to the front she'd kick well."

He said he had given her a "couple of good hit outs at home" in preparation for today's 2YO and said she's been "very professional".

"I think she will grow into a good filly. She was starting to get a bit hot today, might go to the paddock and come back a nice filly."