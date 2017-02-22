Freya's colourful snap sells plunge

WHEN her young friends grabbed bags of coloured powder and came together to make a multi-coloured cloud, Freya McGrath saw an opportunity and stepped back.

The 13-year-old McAuley Catholic College student and budding photographer snapped the resultant flash of colour and picked herself a $500 cash prize from the plunge Arts and Culture Festival as a result.

Freya's photo will now adorn the front cover of the plunge festival guide and will be used in a range of other festival promotional material.

Freya said she was pretty excited about the exposure the photo would give and it encouraged her to do more

of it.

"I'm going to Japan over the summer and I'm keen to take plenty of photos over there,” she said.

"I think there will be plenty of opportunity.

"I'm not really sure what I want to do professionally yet, but I am keen to keep up the photography.”

Plunge festival co-ordinator Sarah Nash said the guide for the fifth annual festival - with Freya's photo on the cover - would be available from next week.

"Plunge provides Clarence Valley residents and visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in cultural events; workshops, music, dance, theatre, exhibitions and visual arts - there is something for everyone,” Ms Nash said.

The free plunge guide will be available right across the Valley from Monday and online at clarence.nsw.gov. au/plunge.