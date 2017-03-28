Friday night chat with Jordan

EVERY Friday night, you'll find Jordan Smith in the studio at Loving Life FM, speaking to the youth of the Clarence Valley.

"I used to have a show a couple of years ago back when the station was in this little crevices, in a ceiling somewhere in the main street,” Jordan said.

"I saw the studio was getting rebuilt (on Fitzroy St) and I said I want my own show and put the music out there because there isn't a youth orientated show out that plays new music or alternative music in Grafton.”

Jordan's show is all about music and topics that he finds interesting.

"I get a guest in every week, I do an album review, I run through the news of what's happened in music that week and I program the show myself,” he said.

"I like getting any (guest) in, last week we had Desan Padayachee, who is an actor/director/nice guy, the week before that I had two students from McAuley come in.

"Every week I mix it up and try to get new people, it's all about creative people.”

The 17-year-old said he'd love for people interested in coming on the show to get in touch with him via Youth Chat social media.

Jordan said radio was a great was of expressing yourself.

"It's a way to vent creative thoughts into a project, I love working on Youth Chat, it's just a big project for me, it's hard chipping away at but it's something I can devote my time to and make really good,” he said.

Jordan said the best way to get onto the radio was to just head into a community radio station and ask.

"There is nothing to it, I was terrible when I first started, and I'm still figuring it out,” he said.

"There is always room for improvement.”

You can find Jordan's show Youth Chat, which is on 103.1 from 7-10pm every Friday, on Facebook and on Instagram at youthchat103.