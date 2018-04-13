Friendly faces on deployment for local soldiers

Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Sarah Conway-James (left) and Australian Army soldier Private Emily Ford at Australias main base in the Middle East.

Royal Australian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Sarah Conway-James (left) and Australian Army soldier Private Emily Ford at Australias main base in the Middle East. CPL Max Bree

IT MAY be hostile territory, but for two Grafton soldiers, they were glad to see a friendly face during a deployment with the Australian Defence Force to the Middle East.

Sarah Conway-James and Emily Ford ran into each when Sarah arrived at Australia's main base in the region in early December.

"One of my sisters told me Em was going to be here and I saw her on my first day, I was thinking 'yay! I know someone' - it was good to see a familiar face,” Sarah said.

The pair are family friends who grew up together in the Grafton area and moved away after finishing school.

Emily worked in the Grafton pharmacy before travelling to Nepal then returned home and joined the Army.

"The Army always advertised that you would travel the world; so I though 'sweet, that's me',” she said.

Emily works in the Middle East as a movements operator coordinating the travel of personnel serving in the region.

"I'd say I'm a travel agent for the Army,” she said. "We book flights for people to get to here, and also get them forward to places like Iraq and Afghanistan.”.

"It's been very busy, and I've met lots of different people.”

Sarah works as a personnel capability officer coordinating administration for headquarters staff and has left her young family behind.

"I've really enjoyed it so far. I obviously miss my son and my husband, but when other mums are deploying I'll be able to tell them they can do it too.”

She left Grafton in 2010 to work for a mining company before joining the Air Force three years later.

Sarah is now lives in Adelaide with her husband, also from Grafton, and their three-year-old son Max.

Her family usually makes it back to Grafton around Christmas time.

Being deployed to the Middle East made some of Sarah's family back home in Grafton uneasy at first.

"I've been saying to my family that we're somewhere that's very safe, we're doing something that's incredibility important and we're being looked after,” she said.

"Now that mum and dad understand that, they're fine; they just miss me.”

Sarah is due back in Australia in July, while Emily is will return in April.

They are both deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Accordion, to support the sustainment of Australian Defence Force operations, enable contingency planning and enhance regional relationships in the Middle East Region (MER).

From Australia's main base in the MER, about 400 ADF personnel provide support to Australian operations throughout the region, including Operations Okra, Highroad and Manitou.