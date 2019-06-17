Friendly new face has big plans for grocer

NEW FACE: New North Coast Spicy International Groceries owner Zeeha Ghani is excited about the big move.

NEW FACE: New North Coast Spicy International Groceries owner Zeeha Ghani is excited about the big move. Kathryn Lewis

A FRIENDLY new face will greet customers at the International supermarket on Prince St.

Zeeha Ghani said the decision to take up ownership of North Coast Spicy International Groceries was swift, but the change wasn't as difficult as she expected. After her search for a store in the Coffs Harbour region was fruitless, Ms Ghani said the opportunity came up and she was glad to take it.

But the decision to move to the Valley was spurred on by more than just an exciting business venture.

Following the tragic loss of lives in Christchurch just months ago, Ms Ghani said she wanted to better understand Grafton, a place she said she had always felt welcomed into.

"I am happy here, I am happy to stay here," she said.

Ms Ghani has big plans for her store, and is working to stock the ingredients each customer is looking for.

"I ask every customer want they want, to provide whatever they need."

Her Malaysian background means she knows the speciality ingredients some of the community are looking for.

Ms Ghani migrated to Australia last year and after two months in town, she is enjoying the slower pace of things.

"It's a good climate for me because it's regional. I don't want it to be hectic like Sydney and Melbourne."

She has already begun to cement herself in the community, joining the Languages Other Than English Together With Us board.