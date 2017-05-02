26°
Family banter and friendly rivalry all part of Maclean Show

Adam Hourigan
| 2nd May 2017 5:00 AM
Marilyn Donelan shows off one of the champion ribbons in front of one of the walls of children's work in the fine arts pavilion at the Maclean Show.
Marilyn Donelan shows off one of the champion ribbons in front of one of the walls of children's work in the fine arts pavilion at the Maclean Show.

Maclean Show pavilion chief steward Narelle Green is present at much of the judging of exhibits, though there is one section Narelle said she can't be a part of.

"My son and I are having a competition. He laid the dare that he could make a better sponge cake than me.

"I will well and truly stand back... but I might have a peek at the result early. That will be fun," she laughed.

Yesterday, the exhibits flowed into the showgrounds with entries from intricate craftwork, cooking to school children's artwork lining the walls.

TOP-SHELF BAKING: Narelle Phelps, Sue Causley, Thalia McPherson, Louise Ferrie, Maclean Show pavilion stewards and Leonie Bodycote compare some of the cooking entries coming in before the show starts.
TOP-SHELF BAKING: Narelle Phelps, Sue Causley, Thalia McPherson, Louise Ferrie, Maclean Show pavilion stewards and Leonie Bodycote compare some of the cooking entries coming in before the show starts.

"The pavilion really is the historical place where people show off their best work, and it is still a very popular part of the show," she said.

"We started the work months ago getting the school entries in, and now the other entries are coming in we've been working for three days straight to get everything ready.

"And it's great, you see the kids yell out 'Mum! Dad!' and point up at the works on the wall."

Judges are brought in from all over the area to judge in specialty areas such as art, photography, craft and cooking, including the decision on Narelle's sponge cake.

"If my son wins well and good, I've had my day," she said.

"Part of my job is to encourage the young ones."

The pavilion will be open during the daytime today, and all day tomorrow and is just one of many attractions at the Maclean Show.

Show president Brian Ferrie said that Tuesday will show off the best in horse events and show-jumping in the main ring as well as the displays.

Wednesday will kick into action with side-show alley attractions, woodchopping and the return of the popular dog show at the top of the showground.

On Wednesday night, the show will be rounded out with the announcement of the showgirl titles, the first performance of "The Rooftop Cowboy", followed by the fireworks and a demolition derby.

MACLEAN SHOW

When: Today and tomorrow (May 2 and 3)

Where: Maclean Showground, Cameron Street Maclean.

Admission: Tuesday Adults $7, children/concession $5, Wednesday: Adults $15, children/concession $8. Family pass (Wed only) $40.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence events maclean show

