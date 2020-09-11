Menu
Lyn Willemse with one of her many jigsaws at her Taloumbi exchange.
FRIENDS AND FUN: Bringing the pieces of puzzle together

Adam Hourigan
11th Sep 2020 10:08 AM
JIGSAWS have become the new rage in the coronavirus era, endorsed by everyone from the prime minister down, but what do you do once you finish them?

Lyn Willemse has you covered, and then some.

Moving to the area 18 months ago with an extensive jigsaw collection, Ms Willemse set up a jigsaw exchange at her Taloumbi home to find fellow jigsaw crafters, and to make some new friends.

“I used to go to an exchange in Brisbane always thought I’d like to have my own and then we shifted down and I thought it might be a way of meeting people and doing something in the community,” she said.

“I had a bit of a collection, and I really like doing them. We have one on the go all the time, and you can never have enough, right?”

With more than 150 puzzles lined up on display there’s everything from scenics, themes and the most popular, a set of puzzles named Wasgij.

“They’re backwards jigsaws. The basis is there but everything is turned around,” Ms Willemse said.

Ms Willemse said the hardest jigsaw she had completed was a polar bear in the white snow.

“People don’t like the ones with solid blocks of colour,” she said. “They’ll often come in and say they don’t want those ones – too hard.”

The exchange is open by appointment, and works by people swapping like-for-like puzzles.

“I’ve had people come from Yamba, Iluka, Lawrence, everywhere,” Ms Willemse said.

“There’s a dozen ladies who come regularly, and most people have found it through Facebook.”

There is no time limit on how long you can keep the puzzles, and many puzzles have come back multiple times, each one checked and package before it finds a new home.

Ms Willemse said she might even expand the service, and put on morning teas and get-togethers.

“It’s just about finding people with similar interests and making new friends,” she said.

The Taloumbi Jigsaw exchange is available by contacting Ms Willemse on 0405 052 792.

