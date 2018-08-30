Friends, family, community say goodbye to Mr Brown

REVERED EDUCATOR: The former Grafton Public School principal was given a warm send-off at the TJ Ford Pavilion yesterday.

IT WASN'T a day of tragedy but rather a triumph of life when friends and family bid farewell to a beloved member of the Clarence Valley community David Brown.

Last week, the former Grafton Primary School principal passed away after a brief illness due to mesothelioma resulting from exposure to asbestos while working with a father and grandfather who were builders and his overseeing of school repairs over many years.

Mr Brown died, surrounded by his family, on August 23, aged 81.

In his final days, Mr Brown was reflective of having spent a wholesome, spiritual life in which he had enriched the lives of thousands of school children over the years as teacher and principal of Grafton Public School.

Former students and colleagues travelled from all over Australia to pay their respects to the man who inspired them throughout their school careers.

Friends and colleagues admire a photo gallery of David's life Jenna Thompson

Family and friends shared stories with the 100-strong crowd at the TJ Ford Pavilion yesterday morning, reflecting on Mr Brown's multifaceted life as husband, father, educator, cyclist and spiritual follower.

However, it was obvious his true passion was the love he had for his wife Helen.

Family spoke of the letters he regularly wrote to her and, in one of his final letters, he is said to have written: "Now in our old age, I love you for what you are."

An outpouring of love and respect has come from social media since news broke about Mr Brown's passing.

Mr Brown, who was born in the Sydney suburb of Riverstone, came to the Clarence Valley in 1980 as principal of Grafton Public School, a position he retained until his retirement in 1996.

During that time he discovered a love of cycling and particularly the gruelling Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

By 1989 Mr Brown had put enough miles in his legs to enter the race and at 53 became the event's oldest first up competitor.

Off the bike and out of the playground Mr Brown was also a regular letter writer to The Daily Examiner, where his wit and perception were enjoyed.

He also spent more than a decade collecting hundreds of pieces of Royal Albert bone china.

Mr Brown was also behind the planting of the iconic pecan trees that surrounded Grafton Public School, some of which remain as a warm reminder of the joy and inspiration he brought to the school community.