FRIENDS IN WAR: Buccaneers flying into Cossacks clash

SEA OF RED: Yamba Buccaneer Robbie Hill with the ball in a 2017 clash with Iluka Cossacks at Iluka Oval. Debrah Novak

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers coach Scott Moore has warned his side to be ready for an all-out assault from cross-river rivals Iluka Cossacks when they meet at Kane Douglas Rugby Field today.

Despite Iluka coming off their worst defeat of the season against the reformed Tenterfield Bumblebees, going down 78-14 away from home last weekend, Moore knows the Ilukan side will be up for the challenge of the annual Clash of the Heads President's Cup derby.

"I don't think anybody should be reading too far into their efforts last weekend,” he said.

"They will deadset bring the kitchen sink across the river mouth to beat us.”

Through injuries and prior commitments, the Cossacks took only 13 men up to Tenterfield, and with injuries could only muster nine on the field for the second half.

While the score blew out late in the second half, Cossacks number eight Nathan Callister said there was a lot they could take out of the first-half effort.

"Despite blokes dropping like flies out there, it was only 21-7 at half time,” he said. "By the end of the game we had forwards in the halves, and a front-rower at fullback.

"I have nothing but respect for the blokes that went there.”

Callister admitted it would be a different story this weekend, with a full squad of players salivating at the opportunity to face their bitter rivals.

"It doesn't matter how good we're going or how good they are going, it is always a great clash between our clubs,” he said.

The Buccaneers will come into the local derby with a head full of steam after securing an elusive win away from home against Kyogle Cockies last weekend.

Moore praised captain Jason James for his work marshalling the troops in the game and said his experience would be invaluable in tomorrow's derby.

It will be a big moment for the flame-haired flyhalf, who has shed blood on both sides of the river. He was a major catalyst in the Cossacks' premiership-winning effort in 2016, before jumping back across the river mouth last season.

James has since taken on the captaincy this season, and Moore believes it has taken his game to the next level.

"He's not a big talker on the field, he is more a "follow me” style of captain. He just leads by example,” he said.

"We have got vice-captain Robbie (Hill) who does most of the talking to the referees. Sometimes I think captains can get bogged down in that aspect of the game, so it is good to free Jason up to just lead on the field.”

While in the past the rivalry has been a bitter feud between the two clubs, it has settled down since, and now the two clubs are more like brothers.

"We are really good mates with a lot of their blokes,” Callister said.

"But it is always better to be the blokes smiling when we go back to the pub together.”

It will also be a special moment for the Cossacks as they run out in a new strip adorned by indigenous designs drawn by local Bundjalung elder Joe Walker.

"It looks smart, and everyone puts in a bit extra if you have pride in what you are wearing,” Callister said.

"We have a lot of indigenous players in our ranks and it is a great chance to pay our respect to their culture.”

GAME DAY: Yamba Buccaneers v Iluka Cossacks at Kane Douglas Rugby Field, kick off today at 2pm