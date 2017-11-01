Friends mourn victim of plane crash

The plane crash at Johns River on Saturday that claimed the lives of Grant Burley and his fiancee former Sapphire Beach woman Suzi Rohleder.

The plane crash at Johns River on Saturday that claimed the lives of Grant Burley and his fiancee former Sapphire Beach woman Suzi Rohleder. News.com.au

WHEN Coffs local, Franca Higgins heard the news a light plane had crashed at John's River last Saturday and both occupants had died, her heart sank.

Earlier that day her dear friend, Suzanne 'Suzi' Rohleder had put up a Facebook post saying she was "travelling north."

Suzi had just moved from the Coffs Coast to be with the love of her life, Grant Burley, a Sydney businessman who had a property at John's River just south of Port Macquarie. Grant held a pilot's licence and would often fly Suzi north in his 310 Cessna to visit her mother in Toowoomba.

"We knew Suzi was travelling and when we heard the words 'Toowoomba' and 'John's River' in relation to news of a plane crash, we were desperately trying not to think the worst," Franca said.

"All night me and my friends just kept checking the news and going online. In the morning a story came through mentioning Grant's name. Then we knew. We knew it it had to be her with him."

Former Sapphire woman Suzi Rohleder (with her dog Zoe) was killed in the light plane crash at John's River on Saturday. Facebook

The grim reports confirmed Mr Burley's 310 Cessna had taken off from Toowoomba heading to his private airstrip at John's River. At 4pm on Saturday the aircraft crashed in bush, metres from the Pacific Highway and only a short distance from the private airstrip. When emergency services arrived, they found the bodies of Grant Burley and Suzi Rohleder inside. They were the only two on board.

"It's just so terribly sad. She had just turned 50, her and Grant got engaged in June and she was on the brink of starting a new life," said Franca.

"Suzi and Grant were so in love. He was such a gentleman, so besotted with her, and she called him her 'true love'. She recently sold her home in Sapphire and moved to Grant's property where they built a house together.

"We were all so happy for them. She was looking forward to creating a sustainable lifestyle on the property and was so happy with the horses, two cats and dogs.

The deceased couple were engaged to be married. Facebook

"Suzi was a soft, warm, lovely person, a beautiful soul. She was very well travelled and loved her animals who she referred to as her 'fur family'. Our group of friends will miss her deeply.

"The second last message I got from her said, 'Yes, things are good, happy days are happening.' It all changed in an instant. They were so close to the airstrip. You just never know what can happen."