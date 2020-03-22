Friends of crash victim charged with burnouts at wake

The six men faced the magistrate at Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

SIX individuals have faced court in relation to charges of driving recklessly at high speed - outside the wake of a friend who died in a fatal crash on New Year's Eve.

According to court documents Thomas Fuller, Benjamin Wainwright, Bryce Andrew Brett Forrest, Zachary Mark Farnsworth and Aaron John Olive were allegedly driving dangerously outside the Golden Dog Hotel at Glenreagh on January 11, in front of a crowd of up to 150 people.

Brandon John Statham filmed the incident and posted the videos onto Snapchat.

The six individuals had been attending the wake of their late friend James Green, who died in a fatal motorcycle crash at Karangi on News Year's Eve.

The young father-of-two, from Glenreagh, had crashed on Coramba Rd around 9pm and tragically died at the scene.

According to the police facts, officers had been patrolling the area due to the possibility of unruly traffic and had observed a number of modified cars in the area.

In the Snapchat videos later obtained by police the crowd could be heard calling officers 'dogs', court documents state.

Appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, Thomas Fuller pleaded guilty to the charge of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.

He was fined $880 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Benjamin Wainwright pleaded guilty to the charges of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, as well as responsible person not disclose driver's details.

He was fined $770 for the first offence and $550 for the latter, and has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bryce Andrew Brett Forrest pleaded guilty to drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and was fined $660 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Brandon John Statham, who had told police he did not know it was an offence, pleaded guilty to filming the vehicles and was fined $440.

Aaron John Olive pleaded not guilty to the offence of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on April 27.

Zachary Mark Farnsworth, charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and prolong, sustain loss of traction, did not enter a plea in order to seek legal advice.

He will return to Coffs Harbour Local Court on March 30.