Friend's plea to Holly's hometown

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

TEGAN Morgan is determined to see a blood donation service return to Grafton in honour of her friend and is using social media to do so.

Ms Morgan, who has known Holly Butcher since childhood, has made a public plea on the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Facebook page to return a collection service to Ms Butcher's hometown.

"Holly attributes the last year of her life to the countless bags of blood from donors all around the country," Ms Morgan said in her post.

"The irony is, here in Holly's home town, many of us cannot fulfil one of her dying wishes. And that's not okay."

In mid-2015, the Red Cross Blood Service was cut from Grafton in their phase out of the regional demountable services.

Ms Morgan has also started a petition which can be found HERE.

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service have not yet responded to Ms Morgan's request.