Friends remember 'gorgeous young man' killed in NYE crash

TRAGIC LOSS: Nyles Reynders, 21, died in hospital after a tragic crash at West Woombye on New Year's Eve.

A YOUNG man who was killed after a serious crash at West Woombye on New Year's Eve is being remembered as a fun-loving friend who always had a smile on his face.

Nyles Reynders died in hospital on Tuesday after being taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition on New Year's Eve.

The 21-year-old died of injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash on Blackall Range Rd about 8.50pm, where he reportedly crashed into a tree.

Nyles was taken to Nambour Hospital before being flown to RBWH in a critical condition.

The staff member of SPAR Palmwoods had finished work at 8.30pm and was driving the short commute home so he could celebrate the new year.

Jamie Baker from SPAR said he only saw Nyles that afternoon and knew his death would have a lasting affect on the tight-knit team.

"He was just a great team member and will be sadly missed," he said.

"It's devastating ... he finished at 8.30pm and never got home."

His sister, Brigette Reynders, thanked emergency services for their actions.

Loved ones have taken to social media to remember the caring son, brother and friend.

"Rest in paradise brother," family friend Katelin Beasleigh wrote.

"You didn't deserve to be taken away so young. I wish you could have fought through it in hospital but I guess all good things come to an end."

"Nyles was such a gorgeous young man, always had a smile on his face," Dee Tattam said.

"Condolences to all his friends and family, gone but never forgotten."

Colleague Leah France said while she hadn't known him long, Nyles was a genuine, hard working, kind and thoughtful young man who "rocked his face fuzz".

Nyles was one of two full-time team members at the small store, and had worked there since before the IGA went into liquidation.

He was one of many devastated staff owed hundreds of thousands of dollars who opened up to the Sunshine Coast Daily in 2017 after the collapse of Woombye Supa IGA and Palmwoods IGA.

The tragic death marks the 16th fatal crash on Sunshine Coast roads in 2018, and the third in less than two days.

A 69-year-old woman was killed after her car drove into the Noosa River on Sunday night, and a man died after he was hit by a car while walking on the Sunshine Motorway.

Sunshine Coast police said the deaths mark a sad end to the year, hoping to improve the region's road tolls in 2019.