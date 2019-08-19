Friends reveal major clues in missing boy case

Sunshine Coast SES volunteers assisting QPS in a land search around the Mooloolah Valley area for missing Landsborough teenager, Michael Ryan.

HOURS before Michael Ryan went missing the teenager is understood to have phoned friends to see if he could stay the night.

That was 14 days ago.

The next day he disappeared, sparking a frantic two-week search involving Sunshine Coast police and SES volunteers.

This morning, the search parties continued to scour "dense" bushland around Dawson Drive, Mooloolah, with officers "pulling out all the stops" to find him.

Michael was last seen at Beerwah St, Landsborough, and his phone last pinged in nearby bushland.

It's understood Michael's personal effects had been left at home, including his cash and wallet, when he went missing.

It's understood no suggestion of foul play has emerged so far in police investigations.

Close family friend Tracey Disney spoke through tears about the "clever" boy who they fear could be "upset and afraid" to come out of hiding.

"He rang a friend to see if he could stay the night, but he wasn't able to stay," Ms Disney said.

Another lead police were working on, she said, was a YouTube video of himself constructing a hut that he posted online a few weeks ago.

"He put the video up of how to make a hut without tools. But we haven't been able to find it," she said.

"We're worried sick. Michael would always come home, particularly to his grandmother.

"Yes, he'd been in the bush before, but never, ever stayed the night. He couldn't live off the bush, he's not Bear Grylls. He's not a man.

"Two days out there is too long."

Ms Disney said police and SES volunteers had told her the search area was very difficult, even dangerous at times.

She called for a multi-pronged search party that included dogs, dirt bikes and horses to scour the terrain.

"We need people with local knowledge who understand the density of it," she said.

"What if he's got hurt and fallen down a gully. It's a huge place, a big place, I understand that.

"Surely there must be people who can help, trackers with equipment.

"We just want him to come home. We want him to know he's not in trouble, that we love him."